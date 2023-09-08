The One Place in Washington State You Don’t Want To Retire To

What Is The Worst Town To Retire To In Washington State?

I've always made the joke that I don't want to die in my hometown. I'm from Clarkston Washington and yes it might have a few good selling points, I have no desire to live there in retirement.



By Dsdugan - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3392388 By Dsdugan - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3392388 loading...

Worst WA Town To Retire In? It's NOT Spokane or Yakima

Let me explain. I was born and raised there and as a teen and young adult, I was poor and so for me as a poor person, I knew I couldn't live or stay there. I've always said, pay me a lot of money, and then I could myself going back.

Get our free mobile app

But Clarkston isn't the worst place to retire according to a new survey from Wallethub.

google street view google street view loading...

Our friends at Wallethub have crunched the numbers based on criteria like affordability, activities, quality of life, and healthcare, the place you might want to avoid retiring to is Vancouver Washington.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care, and availability of recreational activities. The data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

Photo by Sean Benesh on Unsplash Photo by Sean Benesh on Unsplash loading...

On the border of Oregon and right alongside Portland Oregon, Vancouver Washington, shares border economics which can get a little frustrating for new residents. Washinton and Oregon both have different taxes and there are advantages and disadvantages to being on the border with Oregon.

By SchmuckyTheCat, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1167825 By SchmuckyTheCat, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1167825 loading...

Surprisingly, some obvious places like Spokane and Tacoma ranked as least-desirable places to retire in Washington State, Vancouver Washington still made the list at #174 as the worst place to retire in the United States.

I've always said home is where the heart is so even with that report, I'm sure there are still plenty of people that would love to retire in Vancouver Washington.

You can check out the complete survey below:

10 Drool-Worthy Diners and Biker Hotspots in Washington State Take a ride around the Evergreen State! Here are some great places to eat, perfect for hungry bikers looking to fuel up with delicious food.