The 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl is going on this Saturday, and it's for a great cause.

The Pit Bull Pen is a rescue in Benton City that helps to save dogs at risk. The annual Holiday Pup Crawl takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. Everyone is encouraged to cruise around Henderson Loop in Richland. Various locations will feature wine, spirits, and a silent auction.

There will be a photo booth and an Ugly Dog Sweater contest. The Pit Bull Pen will supply all the trivia, merchandise, and of course, puppies!

All the proceeds from this event will go to care at the rescue.

Medical care, food, spaying/neutering, microchipping, and more will all benefit thanks to your generosity.

The pup crawl features food provided by Fast & Curryous, a silent auction, time with Santa, and ornament decorating.

The Pit Bull Pen currently has 87 dogs in the program.

The Pit Bull Pen relies on your support to help provide for our animals. The Pit Bull Pen is a volunteer group whose dream is to see every dog have a loving furever home. The Pit Bull Pen brings animals into the rescue that need new homes, medical support, and sometimes training. Through your donations, The Pit Bull Pen can help fulfill their dream of finding each dog a loving home.

You can read more about the Pit Bull Pen Pup Crawl 2022, from our KNDU news partners, HERE.

