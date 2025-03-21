Pie Paradise in Kennewick WA: My Quest for the Perfect Slice

What started as a simple craving for pie turned into an eye-opening adventure. Driving around the Tri-Cities, I quickly realized how hard it is to find places that even serve pie these days.

Gone are the days when every diner had a rotating pie case filled with homemade slices.

But, I was determined. So, I bribed my friend Susan to join me on this venture!

Ironically, I picked her up at the gym. There goes all the calories she just burned working out! She agreed to jeopardize her diet and join me for the afternoon.

After quite a bit of searching, I found three gems that still serve up this classic dessert.

This cozy spot had the old-school diner vibe I was looking for, complete with booths and cutely decorated tables, and friendly waitstaff. Carolyn was my server and she was lovely.

Their pie selection was modest but delicious—I tried their classic Huckleberry and Susan got Pumpkin Chiffon! Both were delicious! I especially loved that the coffee was also good and the refills were ready when I was.

Next, We stopped at Andy’s North in Pasco. Known for its hearty comfort food, Andy’s didn’t disappoint. A nice young man was the server and the rest of the waitstaff was friendly and the place looked nice and was comfy. They did let me know the pie was not made there, that it was a Cyrus Oleary Pie, which was quite good but I was looking for Authentic.

However, their coconut cream pie was a dream—creamy, rich, and topped with a mountain of fluffy whipped cream.

I opted for the Apple Pie with Ice Cream. While the atmosphere was more casual than nostalgic, the pie was worth still the trip.

Finally, we arrived at CG Public House in Kennewick. This place was a revelation. Not only did they have an impressive variety of pies—on a turning Carousel from marionberry to chocolate cream—but each slice was a masterpiece. This is what I was looking for! And they were baked in-house! Eureka!

Our server Morgan, did a great job of explaining all the different varieties of each pie available and shared which ones were her favorites.

She also let me know that there was no extra charge for Alamode or Whipped Cream on top. And told me they also sell the pies individually to those who want a whole pie. Good to know!!

Susan and I had already eaten quite a bit of pie even though we only took a few bites from each piece at the previous locations.

We had planned for this, knowing we couldn't eat a whole piece at every location. So we requested 'To-Go' containers with each piece to take home.

When we saw the carousel of homemade fresh pies by baker Patrick Harvey "Hootie" we knew we couldn't resist.

We ordered the Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Pie to split!

This piece of pie was so incredibly decadent that we could have easily shared it between four people! It was incredibly RICH but so good!

We knew right then and there this Pie in all its extravagance was the clear winner!

I had no doubt when I looked at all the pies in the case, that each pie would be equally as good.

So now you know at least three places that serve pie and a good cup of coffee! I will definitely be heading to CG Public House to sample more of the pies in that display case.

Send me an app chat and let me know what kind of Pie is your favorite!