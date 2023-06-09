Don’t Miss the Grand Opening of WA’s Largest Pickleball Complex
You do know that the official Washington state sport is Pickleball, right?
Have you ever played? A few years ago, a co-worker and I were in a holiday parade. We actually met members of a Kennewick Pickleball club, Club 509 Pickleball. They had a raffle going on, and I purchased a few tickets. According to the Club 509 Pickleball website:
The Club’s primary goal is to advocate for improvement of existing facilities, addition of more courts, and working with local businesses to help them understand the value of Pickleball in our community.
The Grand Opening of the Lawrence Scott Pickleball Complex is Saturday, June 17th.
The grand opening runs from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be refreshments for everyone and you can learn the basics of the sport. According to Paul Jones, President of Club 509 Pickleball, "It took a lot of people and a lot of time." Pickleball was declared the state sport of Washington, by Governor Jay Inslee on March 28th, 2022. Who knew that Kennewick would become the Pickleball Capital of Washington State?
Where can you play Pickleball in Tri-Cities?
There are several places to play, including the following outdoor locations:
Lawrence Scott Park
Claybell Park
Horse Heaven Hills Park
Sunset View
Indoor locations are located at:
The Pacific Clinic
Pasco City Hall
Southridge Sports Complex