Don’t Miss the Grand Opening of WA’s Largest Pickleball Complex

You do know that the official Washington state sport is Pickleball, right?

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever played? A few years ago, a co-worker and I were in a holiday parade. We actually met members of a Kennewick Pickleball club, Club 509 Pickleball. They had a raffle going on, and I purchased a few tickets. According to the Club 509 Pickleball website:

The Club’s primary goal is to advocate for improvement of existing facilities, addition of more courts, and working with local businesses to help them understand the value of Pickleball in our community.

The Grand Opening of the Lawrence Scott Pickleball Complex is Saturday, June 17th.

Kennewick Parks and Recreation Facebook Kennewick Parks and Recreation Facebook loading...

The grand opening runs from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be refreshments for everyone and you can learn the basics of the sport. According to Paul Jones, President of Club 509 Pickleball, "It took a lot of people and a lot of time." Pickleball was declared the state sport of Washington, by Governor Jay Inslee on March 28th, 2022. Who knew that Kennewick would become the Pickleball Capital of Washington State?

Where can you play Pickleball in Tri-Cities?

Google maps Google maps loading...

There are several places to play, including the following outdoor locations:

Lawrence Scott Park

Claybell Park

Horse Heaven Hills Park

Sunset View

Indoor locations are located at:

attachment-Indoor loading...

The Pacific Clinic

Pasco City Hall

Southridge Sports Complex

Learn more about one the fastest growing sports in the nation from PlayPickleball.com.

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area?

8 Businesses Perfect to Replace Kennewick's Former 7-Eleven Are these businesses appropriate for the former 7-Eleven on Clearwater Avenue that was once proclaimed the Slurpee King of the World? You'll have to leave us your thoughts.