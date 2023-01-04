Popular Mexican Food Truck Expands to Restaurant in Kennewick
A former Kennewick pizza joint is transforming into a Mexican restaurant.
What was once 4th Base Pizza on South Auburn Street will soon be Picante Mexican Taqueria.
According to the owner, Daisy Vargas, plans are to open in February. In a Facebook post:
The exact date will then be pending on approvals for operation as well as staff hiring and training.
Picante Mexican Taqueria started as a Food Truck in 2019.
The food truck was parked on Columbia Drive in Kennewick.
It was open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. Somewhere along the way, Daisy gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, and the food truck was closed during this time.
Fast Forward to December 30th, Daisy posted the following:
Daisy Vargas and I were co-workers at one time.
She's an extremely determined, dedicated young woman. I'm excited about her new endeavor and can't wait for the restaurant to open. Daisy prepares the best guacamole I've ever had. That's saying a lot, considering I've never been a fan.
The menu includes burritos, tacos, sides, nachos, quesadillas, and more. There are several meat options, as well. According to the website, Daisy and her crew are:
Bringing a bite of Manzanillo, Colima to Tri-Cities Washington. From family recipes passed down generation after generation. We believe cooking is an art in itself and its process is the main beauty. Buen Provechó.
Picante Mexican Taqueria is located at 20 South Auburn Street in Kennewick.