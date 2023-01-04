Popular Mexican Food Truck Expands to Restaurant in Kennewick

A former Kennewick pizza joint is transforming into a Mexican restaurant.

Get our free mobile app

What was once 4th Base Pizza on South Auburn Street will soon be Picante Mexican Taqueria.

Picante Mexican Taqueria Facebook Picante Mexican Taqueria Facebook loading...

Picante-Dairy Vargas-Facebook Picante-Dairy Vargas-Facebook loading...

According to the owner, Daisy Vargas, plans are to open in February. In a Facebook post:

The exact date will then be pending on approvals for operation as well as staff hiring and training.

Picante Mexican Taqueria started as a Food Truck in 2019.

Daisy Vargas-Facebook Daisy Vargas-Facebook loading...

The food truck was parked on Columbia Drive in Kennewick.

Daisy Vargas-Facebook Daisy Vargas-Facebook loading...

It was open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. Somewhere along the way, Daisy gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, and the food truck was closed during this time.

Fast Forward to December 30th, Daisy posted the following:

Daisy Vargas and I were co-workers at one time.

She's an extremely determined, dedicated young woman. I'm excited about her new endeavor and can't wait for the restaurant to open. Daisy prepares the best guacamole I've ever had. That's saying a lot, considering I've never been a fan.

https://www.picantemexicantaqueria.com/ https://www.picantemexicantaqueria.com/ loading...

The menu includes burritos, tacos, sides, nachos, quesadillas, and more. There are several meat options, as well. According to the website, Daisy and her crew are:

Bringing a bite of Manzanillo, Colima to Tri-Cities Washington. From family recipes passed down generation after generation. We believe cooking is an art in itself and its process is the main beauty. Buen Provechó.

Picante Mexican Taqueria is located at 20 South Auburn Street in Kennewick.

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area?

Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's eggs, oatmeal, or cereal, it's always best when you can start your day with a balanced meal. Maybe a fluffy omelet, or pancakes, breakfast is most enjoyed with others. But where can you go to get a great breakfast in Tri-Cities, Washington? Let us show you!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.