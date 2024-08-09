You work all week, Sunday is finally here and you're so tired you don't want to do much of anything right? Sound familiar? What do you spend your time doing on Sunday?

Research would tell us, that we are causing ourselves even more fatigue by being on our phones most of the day.

A new study surveyed over 3K Americans, asking them to report their daily screen times over the course of the week. Sunday is the most popular day to have the most screen time overall:

The average person in Washington spends about 8h 17m on their phones daily. That's the #2 highest average screen time in the country. The national average is 6 h 35 m.

They pick up their phone about 97.8 times per day.

per day. The day they most use their phone is Sunday.

The app with the most screen time in Washington? TikTok.

Does this align with your personal use?

Now in our defense...We aren't all just scrolling Social media sometimes we're looking on Maps for addresses, research, and news. Important stuff right?

We use Safari, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

Is this small handheld computer affecting our mental health? The experts would say Yes.

Studies have shown a correlation between heavy social media use and depression, anxiety, loneliness, and suicidal ideation.

This is not something we haven't heard before. But like any addiction, we will choose to lessen the severity of it in our minds and continue to feed the desire to be constantly updated and entertained.

And while we all have our freedom of choice, it's helpful to know that if you want to make a change there is help available. Any interest becomes an addiction when you feel completely lost and dependent without it.

When I was on the Golden Bachelor, we didn't have access to phones unless it was an emergency.

I hadn't gone over a month without my phone before. Surprisingly I found it peaceful for the most part.

I certainly wanted to pick it up and call my kids and grandkids. But, I felt no desire whatsoever to scroll through social media sites.

But then again, I was busy 'Falling in love" and landing helicopters on yachts. So...there ya go!

