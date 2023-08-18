Jury Duty Scam Running Rampant in Eastern WA, Don’t Fall for It!

Authorities are warning us not to fall for the latest scam regarding jury duty.

Residents all over Eastern Washington are reporting that they've been called or emailed by persons claiming to be County Deputies. The scammers tell the answering party that a warrant is issued for their arrest for "failure to appear for jury duty." The scammers tell the person that as a result of missing jury duty, that they must pay. According to Courtswa.gov.:

These callers request immediate payment to avoid issuance of a warrant related to Jury Duty. These payments have ranged from a few hundred to thousands of dollars. Typically, the payments are requested to be made via some type of pre-paid card such as "Green Dot."

The real RED FLAG is that law enforcement would NEVER demand payment.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington reminds residents that law enforcement will NEVER contact a juror by phone or email. No one can "purchase or buy" their way out of prosecution. If you receive a scamming call or email regarding missed jury duty, REPORT it.

If you receive such a phone call, do not give them any information. Please hang up and contact law enforcement immediately. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the state Supreme Court, please contact us at 360-357-2074.

