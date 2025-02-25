Beloved Pet Store Announces 1st Closure in Washington State

Petco Announces First Closure in Washington State - Walla Walla Store To Close

Another "big-box" store location is closing down quite unexpectedly as it is a beloved pet store in Washington State.

Could Petco Be Shutting Down More Washington State Locations?

In a recent statement and posted in an article from the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Petco in Walla Walla will be going out of business.

Located at 1725 Twin Creek Lane in Walla Walla, Petco will be closing that location on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 and the store has already stopped taking grooming appointments.

According to a Google Search, Petco has closed a previous store in Round Rock Texas.

The good news is that there are three Petco stores close by in the Tri-Cities area. One in Kennewick, one in Richland at Queensgate, and another in Pasco on Burden Blvd.

You can read more about the store closure here.

