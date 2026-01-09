Meet Keagan, Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Adoptable Pet of the Week

We met the sweetest boy this morning, and he's looking for his forever home.

Meet Keagan

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

Keagan is a playful, rambunctious guy who was found roaming around Centennial Park in Pasco as a puppy.

He celebrated his 1-year birthday at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter; sadly, just another day for him without a family, but he still greets each morning with hope.

He loves to run, jump, explore, and be part of whatever you’re doing. Routine and structure help him thrive, and he would love a home to call his own.

READ MORE: Meet Olaf, a Super Cutie Pup Up For Adoption in Pasco

His previous adoption experiences taught us more about what he needs. In one home, he didn’t respond well to an older dog’s corrections. In another, it became clear that Keagan has significant resource guarding.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Even with these challenges, Keagan is a sweet, affectionate dog. With an experienced, confident handler willing to provide guidance and set clear boundaries, Keagan has the potential to grow into a wonderful companion.

Due to his resource guarding, Keagan needs a home with no young children and no other pets. If you’re willing to keep high-value items put away and continue working with him, he can be a great addition to your home.

His adoption fee is only $50, and he's already neutered and up to date on his shots.

I'm hoping someone has a big ranch for this big lug to roam. If you are interested, follow this link, and let's get Keagan a good home.