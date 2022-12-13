Washington State’s Most Pet Friendly Airbnb Is Two Hours From Tri-Cities

Where Is The Most Pet-Friendly Airbnb In Washington State?

We've got three dogs and finding places that will take our pets when we travel can be challenging. One Washington State Airbnb was recently voted most pet-friendly and it's worth taking a peek inside.



If you've been looking for a pet-friendly escape from it all, this Packwood Washington Airbnb was recently voted top in the state for loving animals and their owners.

Thanks to figopetinsurance.com, they recently ranked all 50 states for the friendliest Airbnbs for pets and the Heartwood Cabin at Mt. Rainier was their #1 pick for Washington State.

Take a peek inside this amazing Packwood property:

Here are details from the listing on the accommodations:

Welcome to Heartwood Cabin, our brand new custom A-Frame located in a small community off Canon Rd in Packwood. The beautiful Cowlitz River will greet you on the right shortly after you turn into the neighborhood and on a clear day views of towering Butter Peak can be had as you pull into the cabin drive. Heartwood includes a cedar hot tub, large kitchen, WiFi, 2 bathrooms, a full laundry room, and more. We're located 10 mins from town and 30 mins from White Pass.

The Airbnb is just a few hours from the Tri-Cities and if you have been thinking about getting away from it all but don't want to leave the pets behind, this gorgeous Airbnb might be perfect for your adventures.

You can check out more details on this Airbnb here and check out two other cool Packwood properties below as well:

