Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight — Eastern Washington Set for Spectacular Show

One of my favorite classes in college was Astronomy, so I'm a stargazing nut. If you love stargazing, you'll love looking up at the sky tonight here in Eastern Washington.

The Perseid Meteor Shower Reaches Its Peak Tonight Over Washington

I'm getting out my binoculars for tonight's Perseid meteor shower. If we are lucky tonight, you'll be able to see up to 60 meteors per hour streaking across the sky.

The Perseids occur annually when Earth passes through debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle, creating bright, fast-moving meteors often called “shooting stars.”

This year’s peak is expected after midnight, though if you get up early, you might catch a few before dawn here in the Tri-Cities.

Eastern Washington Advantage

I've learned that you'll want to get out of town to see the show in the sky or head up Badger Mountain or Candy Mountain to get a good view of the Perseids tonight.

While Seattle folks will battle cloud cover, we might see a clearer night for stargazing tonight in Eastern Washington.

Rural areas outside the Tri-Cities, including Walla Walla, Yakima, and Spokane, can offer some stunning, unobstructed views.

Here are a few tips that I Googled for you for tonight:

Find a location far from city lights (state parks, rural backroads).

Allow 20–30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and face northeast.

Leave the telescope at home; the Perseids are best enjoyed with the naked eye.

It looks like it's going to be a perfect night to spot the Perseids tonight, so grab the blanket and head out to Coffin Road for the best spot to stargaze tonight in the Tri-Cities area.

