Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Announces Full 2023 Lineup + Ticket Info

Who Is Coming To The 2023 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest?

Who's coming to the biggest party of the summer in Pendleton? Here are all the details on 2023's Pendleton Whisky Music Fest!



When Do Tickets Go On Sale For The 2023 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest?

Launching in 2016, the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has featured musical talent including Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Zac Brown Band, Pitbull, Toby Keith, Eric Church, and Macklemore.

The multi-genre festival takes place annually at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.

The iconic Pendleton Whisky Music Fest returns to Pendleton, Oregon on July 15, 2023, headlined by Kane Brown and supported by Flo Rida. For the seventh year, musical acts will perform at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.

“Building off of the incredible momentum that was created by Eric Church and Macklemore in 2022, we could not be more excited to welcome fans back to the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest,”

“Kane Brown, Flo Rida, Niko Moon, Maddie & Tae, and more, this year’s musical acts are ready to put on the show of a lifetime.” According to Andy McAnally, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest co-organizer.

Here are all the details you need to know about the show:

Show Information:

• Party in Pendleton – Downtown Pendleton; Friday, July 14, 6:00 PM – Midnight

• Pendleton Whisky Music Fest – Pendleton Round-Up Grounds; Saturday, July 15, gates open at 3:00 PM

Ticket Sale Information:

• Pendleton Whisky Music Fest alumni pre-sale starts Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 AM

• General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10:00 AM

• Purchase tickets at Pendleton Whisky Music Fest website

For more information on the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, including event and ticket information, please visit www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.