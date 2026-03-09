Pendleton Round-Up Announces Huge 2026 Kick-Off Concert Lineup

Country music fans are in for a big night in Eastern Oregon as two well-known acts help kick off one of the Northwest’s most iconic western celebrations. It's a pretty exciting lineup for 2026.

Big Country Night: Gretchen Wilson and The Band Perry Head to Pendleton

In a press release from the Pendleton Round-up:

Gretchen Wilson will be joined by The Band Perry to launch the 116th Pendleton Round-Up and the 110th Happy Canyon Night Show during the 2026 Round-Up & Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert, presented by Blue Mountain Veterinary Clinic.

The concert is set for Saturday, September 12th, inside the Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton.

The Band Perry & Gretchen Wilson to Rock Pendleton Round-Up Kickoff

The kickoff show has become a fan-favorite tradition that gets the crowd fired up ahead of a full week of rodeo action, western heritage, and entertainment.

Grethen Wilson is known for her powerhouse voice and country anthems, such as “Redneck Woman,” bringing a gritty, high-energy stage presence that has made her a fan favorite for years.

Meanwhile, The Band Perry rose to stardom with massive hits like “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two,” and they’re known for their electrifying live performances.

Together, the two acts promise a night packed with big hits, sing-alongs, and plenty of energy to start Round-Up week in style.

Tickets for the 2026 Round-Up & Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert go on sale Thursday, March 12, at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets online at the Pendleton Round-Up website or by calling 541-276-2553.