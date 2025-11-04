Pedestrian Injured After Vehicle Collision in Richland
Richland Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision Monday evening around 5:17 PM near the intersection of Goethals Drive and Abbot Street.
According to a Facebook posting from the Richland police, the pedestrian was attempting to cross at the intersection when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle.
The driver told officers that heavy rain and the pedestrian’s dark clothing made it difficult to see them in time to stop.
Despite the driver’s attempt to brake, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
RPD officers remained on scene to investigate and assist with traffic while emergency crews provided aid. No further details about citations or charges have been released at this time.
