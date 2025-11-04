Pedestrian Injured After Vehicle Collision in Richland

Richland Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision Monday evening around 5:17 PM near the intersection of Goethals Drive and Abbot Street.

Pedestrian Hurt in Collision on Goethals Drive in Richland, Washington

Get our free mobile app

According to a Facebook posting from the Richland police, the pedestrian was attempting to cross at the intersection when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Richland Police via Facebook Richland Police via Facebook loading...

The driver told officers that heavy rain and the pedestrian’s dark clothing made it difficult to see them in time to stop.

Despite the driver’s attempt to brake, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Pedestrian Struck in Richland, Washington

RPD officers remained on scene to investigate and assist with traffic while emergency crews provided aid. No further details about citations or charges have been released at this time.

READ NEXT: Sir Edward K9 Trooper Captures Burglary Suspect in Pasco, WA