Peculiar Washington State Landmark Ranked #2 on Tik Tok Videos

What Famous Washington State Landmark Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok?

One of Washington State's most unusual landmarks has gone viral on Tik Tok.



NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images) loading...

Is This The Most Disgusting Landmark In The World And Washington State?

Some might say it's the grossest attraction in the state of Washington but people are flocking to it for their Tik Tok videos.

The Gum Wall in Seattle has become quite a viral sensation on Tik Tok. It might be the colorful backdrop of the wall or the peculiarness of the wall that's driving videos of the Gum Wall to be checked out by millions.

Photo by Taylor Rooney on Unsplash Photo by Taylor Rooney on Unsplash loading...

Wanderu wanted to know: which ‘peculiar landmarks’ are dominating TikTok?

The travel site compiled a list of wacky tourist spots across the country and then ranked them according to total views on the app, and here's what they discovered about Washington State's gum wall:

Located in a bar, The Gum Wall is the #2 most popular peculiar landmark in the U.S.

The most popular overall peculiar landmark in the U.S. is none other than the Clown Motel, located in Tonopah, Nevada. With over 113.6 M views on the app, this landmark has piqued national interest.

Runner-ups include The Gum Wall in Seattle, South of the Border in South Carolina, and The Last Blockbuster, located in Bend, Oregon.

Check out the Wanderu site for the full list and all the quirky findings.

Chewing Gum Wall By Ricardo Martins from Ghent, Belgium - Chewing Gum Wall, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7563246 loading...

As you can see, some may think that the Gum Wall is gross but on the other hand, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and lots of people are still fascinated by the gum wall. Have you ever been? feel free to share your experience in the comments below.

