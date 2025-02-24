For many pet owners, sharing a bed with their furry companions is a cherished nightly ritual. The warmth, comfort, and emotional bond that comes from sleeping alongside a pet can be incredibly soothing.

More Washingtonians are sleeping with their pets more than ever before

The rhythmic sound of a cat’s purr or a dog’s steady breathing can be calming, helping to lull their owners into a deeper, more restful sleep.

However, while the benefits are significant, there are also considerations to keep in mind.

Allergies can be a major concern, as pet dander can exacerbate symptoms for sensitive individuals.

Additionally, pets may disrupt sleep by moving around, snoring, or taking up too much space.

For light sleepers, this can lead to fragmented rest and daytime fatigue.

It’s also important to ensure that your pet is clean and free of parasites, as sharing a bed increases the risk of transferring fleas or ticks.

To create a harmonious sleeping arrangement, establish boundaries, such as designating a specific spot for your pet on the bed.

Regular grooming and vet check-ups are essential to maintain hygiene and health.

Ultimately, whether or not to sleep with your pet is a personal choice. For many, the emotional connection and comfort outweigh the potential downsides, making it a rewarding experience that strengthens the bond between human and animal.

In my adult life, I've always kept the dogs in their own beds on the floor next to my bed.

They have never been allowed on the furniture or on my bed. This was mainly for my pet hair phobia.

I hate pet hair with a passion!

But, of course, I love my dogs more than I hate pet hair which is why I relent to living with two big dogs in the house. But, they've not been allowed on my bed. Until NOW!

Due to some cold nights and a shortage of actual sleeping space, while I've been traveling over seven states with two horses and my two big dogs (in a fairly small Living Quarter horse trailer), I've needed to have at least one dog sleep with me up in the gooseneck bed of my trailer.

Well, guess what? I love it! I stay so much warmer and sleep so much more soundly.

I love the sound of his breathing and the warm weight of his body snuggled up to mine.

He is so adorable I can't help but lean over a number of times during the night and give him a squeeze. How is it possible to love a dog this much! He makes me so happy! I feel so blessed to have him in my family. And also my sweet girl Sable

I am a single person and I guess I figured at some point maybe I'd have a significant other that I'd be sharing this space with. But for now, I love his company and I think he loves it too. Because when it comes to bedtime, his paws are up on the bed waiting for me to lift him.

For now, he is only allowed on the top of the comforter and not inside the covers, but he's got the cutest face, how can I resist he is just SO CUTE!

