Popular Paw Patrol Live! is Coming to Kennewick this March 29th-30th

Moms, Dads, Grandparents, just in time for Christmas, you can gift your children the most paw-some experience! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present Paw Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite." There are 3 shows. Friday, March 29th at 3 pm, Saturday, March 30th, at 10 am and 2 pm at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA 99336. (7000 W. Grandridge Blvd)

Get our free mobile app

What's the show about?

attachment-TopHero loading...

Audience members are invited to help the Paw Patrol navigate the world making it back to Adventure Bay. Your kids will be invited to be honorary members of the pack and unleash their inner hero. It's musical fun for all ages!

Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!

RunWalk TV-Youtube RunWalk TV-Youtube loading...

Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog. Then it's a chaotic world, and it's up to the Paw Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw will make you the ultimate TOP HERO!

What ages are appropriate to experience this show?

The specific appropriate age range for children is 1 to 6 but, as a live stage experience, PAW Patrol Live! is shared and enjoyed by the entire family.

attachment-Paw Patrol 2 loading...

Tickets are on sale December 1st through the Toyota Center Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $25 and are available only while supplies last. Additional fees and tax may apply. V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available starting at $115. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each person in a group must have a ticket. Get tickets by clicking the box below.

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's eggs, oatmeal, or cereal, it's always best when you can start your day with a balanced meal. Maybe a fluffy omelet, or pancakes, breakfast is most enjoyed with others. But where can you go to get a great breakfast in Tri-Cities, Washington? Let us show you! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner