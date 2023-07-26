Problem Solving Paving Projects Start Wednesday on Major Richland Roads

Canva
If your commute has you in Richland, pack your patience beginning Wednesday.
For the next several days, plan on adding extra time to your commute if you're traveling on roads in South Richland. This is the final phase of the city's summer pavement preservation project.
Leslie Road, from Meadow Hills Drive, south to the end of Leslie will have partial lane closures, and Westcliffe Boulevard, from Meadow Hills Drive to Keene Road, will have full road closure. The project will continue on Wednesday on Gage Boulevard, from Morency Drive to Keene Road. A map is available at www.ci.richland.wa.us/ppp.
More paving is planned for Duportail Street and Columbia Park Trail.
Motorists should allow extra time in their commute or plan to take alternate routes to avoid the construction zones. Please drive using extra caution in work zones and obey traffic signs and flaggers. Updates will be provided on the City of Richland Facebook page and on the City of Richland website.
