Snowfall Impacts White Pass and Stevens Pass Travel Early This Week

It's that time of year and as we head into Veteran's Day week, be prepared for some snow conditions especially if you headed to White Pass and Stevens Pass.



What Are The Pass Conditions In Washington State?

If you are traveling over Washington's mountain passes this week should prepare for wintry conditions.

Forecasts indicate that 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible on White Pass (US-12) and Stevens Pass (US-2) over the next 48 hours, with snow levels ranging between 3,500 and 4,500 feet from Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

Snowfall will bring moderate travel impacts to US-2 and US-12, with drivers advised to exercise extra caution, especially during early morning and late evening hours when temperatures are expected to drop.

Meanwhile, Interstate 90 (Snoqualmie Pass) and US-97 will likely see only minor impacts from the snowfall.

For travelers, packing chains and monitoring road conditions through the Washington State Department of Transportation are recommended steps to ensure safe journeys.

What would cause a pass to close according to the WA DOT's Website ?

Vehicle collisions / spin outs. Many pass closures are caused by vehicles that spin out, crash or slide off roadways - often because the vehicle wasn't properly equipped or was going too fast for conditions. Slow down, stay alert and leave extra space between vehicles during winter weather.

When possible, avalanche control work is scheduled at night when traffic volumes are low. WSDOT attempts to provide advance notice, but that's not always possible in emergency conditions. Road clearing. If there is heavy snow in a short amount of time, road crews may close the pass to clear ice and snow from the travel lanes.

For complete Washington State pass reports, click here for more details.

