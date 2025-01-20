Pasco's "Bonnie and Clyde’s" Clumsy Successors—Have You Seen Them?

The Pasco Police Department never has a dull moment over the weekend as they are on the hunt for a modern-day version of Bonnie and Clyde.



On Sunday evening, Pasco police responded to a shoplifting incident at Walgreens on Court Street. Store employees reported that a young man and woman stole two bottles of liquor and some makeup. When confronted, the pair left the store without paying and fled in a silver 2005 Honda Accord.

Several hours later, a veteran sergeant with 30 years of experience spotted the vehicle driving around. When he attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to comply and sped off. Hours later, a rookie officer noticed the same vehicle driving without headlights—an obviously dangerous situation—and tried to pull it over. Once again, the driver fled at high speed and disappeared from view.

A short time later, Pasco police officers found the car crashed into a fence near 13th Avenue and Ainsworth. Based on the damage, it appeared the occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts, as two cracks in the windshield suggest they hit it on impact. Fortunately for them, no serious injuries were reported, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

If you can identify these modern-day "Bonnie and Clyde" driving this vehicle, don't hesitate to get in touch with the Pasco Police non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333

