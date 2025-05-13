One Tri-Cities Washington Town Was Voted Best Place To Retire in 2025

Forbes Magazine has voted a Tri-Cities town as one of the best places in the nation to retire in 2025.

One Tri-Cities Town Was Voted Best Place To Retire in 2025

In an article from Forbes.com, Forbes ranked towns nationwide and came up with a definitive list of great places for retirees in 2025.

Some of the towns might surprise, and some might be obvious, but it's nice to see Tri-Cities represented in their listings.

Forbes Declares Pasco, Washington, the Place to Be for Retirees in 2025

So, who did Forbes pick as the best place to retire in 2025?

Pasco Washington!

Here are the reasons that Forbes picked Pasco:

Sunny city of 82,000 on the sweeping Columbia River in the Tri-Cities area, 225 miles southeast of Seattle. Pros: Median home price of $406,000, 1% above national media. Good number of primary care physicians per capita. Good air quality. Very comfortable climate. Serious crime rate below national average. No state income tax. Cons: State has an estate tax and a 7% “excise tax” on certain investment gains above $270,000. Not very walkable or bikeable.

After I saw the ranking, I thought I have my own reasons why Pasco would be a great place to retire:

Fiery Foods Festival: Celebrate spicy food, live music, and cultural pride every summer.

Pasco Taco Crawl: Eat your way through local taquerias while supporting local causes—yum and meaningful!

The Sacagawea Heritage Trail links Pasco to Richland and Kennewick with a gorgeous 23-mile loop.

Just a short drive from the Red Mountain AVA and Horse Heaven Hills wine regions.

So you can see a lot of great reasons why we call Pasco home, and there are a bunch of great reasons why Forbes named Pasco as one of their best places to retire.

