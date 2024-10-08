Pasco WA Blue Bridge Drivers: Please Do This One Thing!

You're cruising down 395 in Washington State when suddenly, traffic slows to a crawl on the Blue Bridge - ahead, you see two lanes merging into one— It's a classic opportunity for the elusive zipper merge. OH NO!

Why Can't Washingtonians Seem To Master The Zipper Merge On The Blue Bridge?

But alas, instead of smoothly zipping together like the teeth of a zipper, cars coming in from Lewis Street and merging with 395 are scattered haphazardly, like a toddler's attempt at putting on pants.

Yep, the zipper merge is like the tango of traffic maneuvers—difficult to master but beautiful when performed correctly so come on Pasco peeps, let's work on this!

The Zipper Merge seems to be as misunderstood as that DIY furniture assembly instructions. In a world where GPS can guide us through unfamiliar cities, why does the concept of merging lanes with grace elude so many?

Many drivers approaching the Blue Bridge look at the zipper merge with the intensity of a game of musical chairs.

Suddenly, everyone is stuck in an odd mix of politeness and aggression, with some drivers letting everyone in line while others zoom ahead, determined to reach the front of the pack like it's a race to the last piece of cake at a party.

However, when done right, the zipper merge can be a symphony of cooperation.

So the next time you are traveling along 395 and are dealing with the zipper merge, take a deep breath, take your turn, and allow each lane to blend seamlessly into one because we can do better Pasco!

