Suck-tacular Shenanigans: Vacuum Bandit Caught on Video in Pasco

Pasco Police are seriously asking for your help to identify an alleged vacuum thief.

The male in the image is accused of stealing a vacuum from Walmart. Things get worse for the suspect as he escaped the store through an emergency door. This escalates the original crime (theft 3rd) into Retail Theft with Special Circumstances. The crime now is a FELONY.

If you can identify the suspect, Pasco Police would love to hear from you.

Please call 509-628-0333 if you have information. Read more from the Pasco Police Department's Facebook page below.

