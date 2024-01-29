Suck-tacular Shenanigans: Vacuum Bandit Caught on Video in Pasco

Suck-tacular Shenanigans: Vacuum Bandit Caught on Video in Pasco

Pasco Police Department-Facebook

Pasco Police are seriously asking for your help to identify an alleged vacuum thief.

Get our free mobile app

The male in the image is accused of stealing a vacuum from Walmart. Things get worse for the suspect as he escaped the store through an emergency door. This escalates the original crime (theft 3rd) into Retail Theft with Special Circumstances. The crime now is a FELONY.

Pasco Police Department-Facebook
loading...

If you can identify the suspect, Pasco Police would love to hear from you.

Please call 509-628-0333 if you have information. Read more from the Pasco Police Department's Facebook page below.

Top Reasons Why People Hate Walmart Stores

Here are the biggest complaints about Walmart stores across the state of Texas.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA