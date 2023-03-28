Pasco Hosting Delicious Taco Crawl for a Cause to Raise Funds

Pasco Taco Crawl 2023 is all set and all we need is you!

According to pascotacocrawl.com, the mission is to have people from all over Tri-Cities visit Pasco and enjoy the city with a lot of delicious tacos. It's a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. The organization has greatly benefited from the past 6 Pasco Taco Crawls with your generosity. It's a great way to help a wonderful organization and get to explore the city of Pasco at the same time.

How can you get involved to experience all the tasty tacos?

1. Become a Taco Crawler! Buy a voucher booklet good for 20 tacos for only $32 (price includes shipping) plus fees. 2. We are shipping ALL booklets ordered online. We will mail your booklet to you before the event begins on April 21. 3. Between April 21 and May 6, visit the 20 Pasco taco vendors. Enjoy your tacos. Make good tasting notes so you can vote for the Best Taco in Pasco 2023! 4. Vote for the Best Taco in Pasco 2023 by May 5 at 3 pm! 5. Head to the Cinco de Mayo festival in Downtown Pasco on May 6 to find out who won the Best Taco in Pasco 2023!

For your convenience, each taco booklet contains information on all the participating taco vendors and a map of Downtown Pasco. Purchase your booklet of 20 taco vouchers by clicking the button below.

Need more info on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties?

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties fills the gap between school and home. Our caring and dedicated staff members across our 29 Club sites build meaningful relationships with kids and teens, empowering them to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives. Through high-quality, innovative, and engaging programs, we do whatever it takes to ensure all kids have a great future. Learn more at www.greatclubs.org.

