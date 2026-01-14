Patti and I got to meet the coolest dog this morning, and he's up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention

Wet Nose Wednesday: Scooby Is a Certified Good Boy Ready for Adoption

Scooby is a sweet, handsome 2.5-year-old Lab/Pit Bull mix with a heart as big as his smile. Once a stray who was taken in by kind Samaritans, Scooby is now ready for a forever home where he can truly settle in and be loved.

Scooby is 100% house-trained and crate-trained—his crate is actually one of his favorite places to relax. He does well with a shorter fence and currently lives comfortably with a 3.5-foot fence, making him a great option for many homes.

This friendly guy is excellent with other dogs and wonderful with children of all ages. (How he does with cats is unknown.) He has a gentle, social nature and enjoys being part of the family. Scooby already knows some basic commands, including sit, stay, and lie down, and he’s eager to continue learning.

Scooby rides okay in the car, though passing cars can make him a bit nervous, likely a result of his past after being dumped. With patience and reassurance, he continues to gain confidence every day.

Scooby would thrive in a home that offers love, stability, and a little understanding of his past. In return, he’ll give you loyalty, affection, and endless companionship.

Scooby was such a good boy, and we loved having him in the studio. You can read more about Scooby and his story here.