Pasco Residents: Don’t Get Towed—RV and Trailer Parking Has a Time Limit

Have you ever wondered how long your RV can be parked on the street in Pasco?

How Long Can You Park an RV or Boat on the Street in Pasco?

In my neighborhood in Kennewick, I was surprised one weekend when I saw code enforcement out writing tickets and realized that they really do exist to enforce the rules.

In Pasco, there are rules and limitations on how long your RV can be parked out on the street.

Do you know the laws and regulations?

Let me break it down for you:

Residents are allowed to park RVs, boats, and trailers on the street, but only under specific conditions.

The City permits street parking for up to 72 hours every two weeks, and it must be directly in front of the owner’s home. This rule is strictly for loading and unloading purposes, not for extended storage.

What If the RV Is Parked in a Driveway or on Private Property?

Guests are also allowed to park RVs or trailers on the street under the same conditions, as long as the vehicle doesn’t fit in the driveway. However, after the 72-hour window expires, the vehicle must be moved and cannot return to the same spot for at least 14 days.

If you're wondering about vehicles parked off the street, the rules are more lenient. When an RV or boat is parked on private property or in a driveway, the City has limited authority

In a recent posting on Facebook, the City is encouraging residents to report violations. You can do this quickly through the AskPasco app or by calling the Pasco Police Non-Emergency Line at 509-628-0333.

