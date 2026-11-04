Pasco Pup Diego Lost His Dad, Now He’s Looking for a New Best Friend

We got the best doggos in the studio, and we met a very special boy this morning on Wet Nose Wednesday.

Meet Diego, a Pasco Pup Hoping to Find His Forever Home

Meet Diego, up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

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This Handsome Pasco Pup Is Looking for His Forever Co-Pilot

Diego may look nervous, but it's all for show.

This handsome guy is roughly 3 years old, loves walks, car rides, affection, and just doing whatever his people want to do.

Diego's dad passed unexpectedly and left behind a pack of heartbroken pups. Diego is eager to find a new person to pour all his kisses and devotion into.

POPP POPP

READ MORE: Adopt Cinnamon From POPP in Pasco Washington

Diego just needs love, and once I got down on the floor with him, he was licking me like crazy. He just needs some love and a new family.

POPP POPP

Increasingly, POPP is doing foster-to-adopt. That’s where you and doggo make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on the dotted line. It’s a win-win for everyone.

Just ask your POPP adoption counselor about how this works.

If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete POPP's short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/