In a world of uncertainty, this is a feel-good story of LIFE.

On Saturday, there was a frantic mama duck who had lost her 9 babies in a storm drain. A young girl was on the scene to help. One Pasco Fire Department crew was able to respond to help the young girl tend to the young, lost ducklings.

The young girl, "Maya" was on hand with her butterfly net to assist the crew.

What a heartwarming real-life story, just in time for Mother's Day. Thank you, Maya!

This hits close to home as there's a couple of ducks hanging out in my yard.

Matt (or Milo) and Millie are a long way from the river. I worry about them constantly. They haven't had babies yet, but I'm on the lookout every day. I wonder if they're looking for a place to lay eggs. I love how he watches out for mama.

Please watch out for these ducks as they cross our busy streets.

