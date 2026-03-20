Franklin County Deputies Identify Man Found in Columbia River

A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered earlier this week in the Columbia River near Pasco.

We now have new information on who passed away at the river.

Officials Ask for Tips After Body Found in Columbia River

According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the remains were first reported on March 16th at East Dock Street in the Port of Pasco.

Get our free mobile app

Tri-Cities Death Investigation Centers on Columbia River Discovery

Officers with the Pasco Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery before the sheriff’s office assumed control of the investigation due to the circumstances and location.

Authorities say the remains were recovered from the river and transferred to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

READ MORE: WSP Trooper Clasen Resigns After Fatal 2025 Crash

The victim has since been identified as 43-year-old Ricardo Aguilar. His family has now been notified.

An autopsy has been completed, but officials say final results are still pending. Investigators are now working to piece together Aguilar’s movements and activities in the days leading up to his death as they try to determine what happened.

The sheriff’s office noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with detectives continuing to follow leads.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to come forward.

Tips can be directed to Detective Schwalbach through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, referencing case number 26-3696.