You Paid What to Park in Seattle?! $120 Might Be the New Normal

If you’ve ever driven into SODO for a Mariners playoff game or a Seahawks matchup and nearly choked at the price sign, you’re not alone.

Seattle Parking Is Now Pricier Than Some Game Tickets

My wife and I attended some games over the weekend on the westside, and wow - I couldn't believe the parking prices.

When I lived in Seattle back in the 1990s, the average cost was $20, but now, in 2025, prices have escalated to $120 for parking near big events.

I made my wife hoof it to save some money.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to KOMO, in the summer of 2023, lots around T-Mobile Park were reported charging up to $120 during All-Star Game/Home Run Derby week.

Things haven't changed much, as parking was $120 this weekend in Seattle due to both the Mariners and Seahawks playing.

Parking Near T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field Hits an All-Time High

It got me thinking: Is $120 the new high for parking in downtown Seattle, or have parking prices gone even higher in the past?

I couldn't find the top of the ceiling for parking in Seattle, but I do know that official stadium lots and garages list variable, event-dependent prices, so the escalated prices vary due to events.

The $120 isn't the normal price, but it can be sticker shock if you've never been to a game before.

On regular game days, official on-site lots are usually far cheaper than the most expensive private options.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So, how high to too high for parking in Seattle? I think it'll go as high as people are willing to pay.

Don't be surprised if it's 150 in the future, but I'll be the guy walking for miles to attend a game or concert in downtown Seattle.

READ NEXT: Can You Legally Cut Through A Parking Lot In Washington State?