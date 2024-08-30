Parents are Stressed Out: New Warning from Surgeon General

It's difficult in today's world, the majority of people feel stressed out! I've learned over the years that there will simply never be a time when you don't have too much on your plate or things happening in your life that are difficult to deal with.

Why is everyone so overwhelmed lately

That is just life right? The beauty is, realizing that no matter what life throws at you, you can choose to allow yourself to be stressed out over it, or realize that some things are out of your control and you have to adapt when things turn out differently than expected.

Get our free mobile app

I work a lot on keeping my stress level manageable. but it's not easy at times. It's usually just a mental reminder to breathe and let go of the stress and expected outcome.

For those of us who put an expectation on a performance or a project, we can get our stomachs in knots when things don't fall into place in a timely matter or the way we had planned.

How can mental health services keep my stress down?

If you're a parent, you've got added stress caring for a family. We all know there is no worse stress than when things aren't okay with your kids. Their happiness is everything.

With the economy and higher costs of living, we can let ourselves get overwhelmed. Adding to stress is in my opinion dealing with all the technology we have had to adapt to over the past decade.

When will inflation be over?

Recently Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned in an advisory issued on Wednesday:

"America's mental health crisis is weighing heavily on parents struggling with economic and societal concerns as they try to raise kids"

Newer stresses that prior generations didn't have to contend with in the same way," Murthy told Axios. "I want to make sure that parents know that their well-being really does matter and that caring for themselves in some of the ways we lay out in this advisory is not selfish or indulgent, but it's necessary and important."



The advisory calls for expanded parental, medical, and sick leave, as well as incorporating mental well-being checks into primary care.

I think the key point to remember is that we as parents and adults in general need to keep our mental health and well-being as a priority.

It's a challenging world and we need self-care more than ever.

For those who may be suffering silently, Please, know help and resources are available. We are all in this together so reach out if you need help!

From Shab to Fab: Before & After Photos of the Mental Health Hub Christy and Cory Tholl took over the decaying property at 701 Antler Drive, turning it into a place of healing and hope (April 2024).