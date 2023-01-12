So Long Old Busted Richland Building, Hello New Panda Express!

If you grew up in Richland Washington, you might recall the Red Robin that once was located at 924 George Washington Way for most of your childhood.



We wrote last year about the former Red Robin building getting a new tenant and the process has now started for the renovation - hope that the old building would remain has been dashed as the City of Richland posted photos of the building before it'll be demolished to make way for the new Panda Express.

You might recall that City Buffett was in the building from 2004 until it closed down in 2014.

The property owner, CFT NV Developments, LLC is demolishing the old building (which was originally a Red Robin) to make room for a Panda Express with plans for an additional 2,300 square foot building. Panda Express serves American Chinese cuisine.

As you can see from the photos above, the demolition of the old building is underway and we'll soon be saying goodbye to a building that has been in Richland for a very long time.

