WA State and Oregon Pacific Power Customers Targeted in Billing Scam

As the holidays approach, Pacific Power in Washington and Oregon is warning customers about a billing scam circulating.

New Billing Scam Prompts Pacific Power Warning

In a press release from Pacific Power, here is what to watch out for:

Scammers will often claim that your service is scheduled to be interrupted within the next 30 to 60 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone. If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Scammers have increasingly used text messages as a means of targeting victims.

Pacific Power Cautions Customers About Scam Calls

So if you've been getting these calls and texts, here are a few things to know. Pacific Power will not call any customer and demand immediate payment.

READ MORE: Washington State Healthcare Workers Are Being Targeted In Scam

Pacific Power will always have your correct account number, and they'll never demand payment via text.

If you are like me, when you get a scam call or text, go to the main website and contact the vendor. Don't ever follow a provided link, and never let someone scare you into paying with gift cards and such.

You can read more about the scam here.