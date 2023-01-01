A woman was seriously injured on Friday evening after being shot in the leg and head.

It happened in the 2200 block of West Ranier Road near Othello.

The 52-year-old woman answered her door and was shot in the leg and head by a masked man. The gunman was looking for the woman's son. The suspect fled shortly after injuring the woman.

The incident took place between 10 pm and 10:30 pm on Friday. A search was conducted by the Adams County Sheriff's Office with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and K9 team.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122. Callers can remain anonymous.

