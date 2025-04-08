Oregon’s Newest Free Attraction Quickly Becomes Best in the West

Oregon’s Newest Free Tunnel Attraction Quickly Becomes Best in the West

If you are looking for a great summer road trip adventure from the Tri-Cities, there's one place near Hood River you are going to want to check out.



Why Oregon's Newest Free Attraction is Winning Hearts Across the West

If my wife could pick one place to live in Oregon, she'd pick Hood River because the views are amazing. There's a new attraction there that you and the family will love.

You've got Multnomah Falls in the vicinity, so why not stop off and check out the Mitchell Point Tunnel?

It's quickly become one of the best attractions in the West, and the best part, it's free.

Up above the Columbia Gorge, the Mitchell Point Tunnel is a 655-foot-long tunnel and part of a 1.5-mile trail segment you can enjoy for hiking and biking.

The tunnel is open for non-motorized users hiking and biking on the State Trail. It is reminiscent of the historic tunnel with five arched windows overlooking the Columbia River.

Talk about spectacular views from the tunnel.

The original tunnel was built in 1915 and included five arched windows where drivers could experience scenic views of the Columbia River from the highway. The tunnel was closed in 1953 for safety and because it could no longer accommodate growing trafﬁc volumes and increasing car sizes, ultimately being destroyed in 1966 to widen I-84.

For $31 million, Oregon has renovated the Mitchell Point Tunnel and it's now open as of March 2025.

Here's what you'll see according to the Oregon Department of Transportation:

Five arched windows with expansive views of the Columbia River.

Hand-placed stone masonry wall.

Stone masonry around the tunnel entrances.

A plaza with picnic tables, an overlook, and an expanded restroom at the westside trailhead. An overlook on the east side.

So as you head out this summer on those road trips, put the Mitchell Point Tunnel on your to-do list and the best part, it's a free attraction.

You can read more about the Mitchell Point Tunnel here

​

