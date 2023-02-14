Oregon’s Last Blockbuster Commercial Punks Us and It’s Awesome

Did You See The Blockbuster Commercial That Ran During The Super Bowl?

America got punked by the Last Blockbuster In Bend Oregon and it was glorious!



Have You Ever Been To The Last Blockbuster Store In Bend Oregon?

There's only one Blockbuster Video Store left in the world and it's located in Bend Oregon. They pulled off a perfect play during this year's Super Bowl.

Blockbuster teased on their social media that they were set to run a commercial during the big game this past weekend.

It got social media buzzing as to how the last Blockbuster in the world could afford a Super Bowl commercial that costs upwards of 7 million dollars a minute during the big game.

Blockbuster posted this image on their Instagram days before the big game:

It got everyone curious about what the whole concept of the commercial that Blockbuster was going to air during the big game.

Many speculated on the meaning of the commercial but everyone had to wait until February 12th to see the commercial.

Social Media sites picked up the news about the Super Bowl commercial and then the big day came.

Talk about being clever. The commercial did air and it aired during halftime during the big game but not on TV. Blockbuster debuted the commercial in their store on the big screen and all over their social media accounts.

The commercial featured a cockroach named Steve surviving the streaming wars and rolling into the last Blockbuster to rent a video.

It's hilarious and brilliant and score one for the little store that could in Bend Oregon as the video played throughout the day in their store on VHS and has also gone viral on social media.

Yeah, we got punked America and it was awesome - you can read more about the commercial and video here.