Oregon’s Best Burger is Worth the Drive to Pendleton

Last week I drove to Pendleton Oregon to meet up with my Sister and brother-in-law who had traveled from Utah to Oregon to pick up a horse trailer.

It's only about an hour's drive to Pendleton, and worth the drive if you decide you're in the mood for the BEST BURGER you've ever eaten!

attachment-Untitled design - 2024-10-30T131841.156 loading...

Everyone can appreciate a good burger

I was so impressed with this place!o Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery is a quaint yet huge location.

Its casual atmosphere has a touch of class and food that is top-notch. The salads were so generous the three of us couldn't even finish it. And the burgers and fries were seriously the best I've ever eaten!

Faith loading...

Plan your next gathering at Pendleton Grain Growers

I noticed several areas with lots of seating for larger crowds. I imagine they are popular enough to fill up the place regularly.

Faith Faith loading...

The large windows let lots of light in and the decor near the bar and other areas was unique and interesting with an inside view of the distillery.

Great Salads and Burgers

While sipping a cocktail and eating the best lunch I've had in years, I glanced around and thought "This would be such a fun place to hang out with friends and family regularly".

I haven't checked to see if they have 'Nightlife Entertainment' But, it sure seems like a perfect location for a great band or music of some kind.

The service was excellent as well. Which, in today's world can sometimes be hard to find.

I like to acknowledge places and services when I see them so this is a big

shoutout and THANK YOU for an incredible meal and a lovely time at your establishment.

Be sure I'll return next time I'm in Pendleton!

