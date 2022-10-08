Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon.

A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.

34-year old Richard Michael Jacobson was arrested in Portland on September 30th.

Portland Police booked Jacobson into the Multnomah County Jail on a Fugitive From Justice warrant. Jacobson was with Ebanez's two daughters when he was taken into custody just before 1 am.

Jacobson, Ebanez, and her two daughters lived together in an apartment in the 3700 block of West Kennewick Avenue.

According to a social media post, Ebanez was the victim of domestic violence.



A GoFundMe Account was organized by Melrae Smith.

Her girls were her life. Right now, the Ebanez’s family are dealing with so much, I think this would help them with travel expenses, arrangements, and lasting help with the girls.

The funds will be used to help the Ebanez family with travel expenses, arrangements and help for Brandy's daughters. Brandy Ebanez moved to Tri-Cities in 2013 with her two young daughters.

She was so loved by everyone that knew her. Her contagious smile and hugs for everyone that she crossed paths with. She had the biggest heart and cared so much for people. If you ever knew brandy, you know she would have your back no matter what.

