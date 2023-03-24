Could Missing Oregon Teen in Danger be Found in Washington?

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for your help to find a missing teen.

Jerrica Landin went missing from Portland on March 7th. Jerrica is 16-years-old and was living in foster care. She is believed to be in danger. It's possible that Jerrica may be in Portland, Seattle, or Kirkland, Washington. It's possible that she may be in Northern California.

Jerrica Landin is 5-feet-5" tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. Her hair color is reddish-brown and she has brown eyes. Jerrica has a heart tattoo on her neck. ODHS is asking for your help in locating Jerrica Landin. Call 9-1-1 or local Police if you see her.

Sometimes when a child is missing they may be in significant danger and ODHS may need to locate them to assess and support their safety. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and assess their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

