Oregon Bids Farewell: The End of an Era for Its Biggest Country Music Festival

Watershed is one of the biggest country music festivals in the PNW, but it looks like its Oregon "sister" festival is calling it a day after 2025.

35 Years of Twang: Oregon's Beloved Country Music Fest Will Play Its Last Note

Big stars like Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift once played the Oregon Jamboree, and now the heritage music festival has announced that this year's festival will be the last one.

Country music lovers will be losing a country legend festival that's been around since 1992

Goodbye Boots and Buckles: Oregon's Flagship Country Fest Will Shut Down

The organizers posted on their Facebook and website the sad news that has upset a lot of country music fans.

Part of the posting reads like this:

As we prepare for the 2025 Oregon Jamboree and an exciting lineup of artists and country music, we wanted to share some important news about the future of the festival. The 2025 Oregon Jamboree will be the 34th and final year of the music festival. Even with widespread community support and volunteers, the changing and increasing economic realities of running a music festival unfortunately no longer serve our mission to support rural economic development in the Willamette Valley.

It's sad news for the Oregon Jamboree as the final year includes artists like Jordan Davis and Jackson Dean, along with all-time favorites Sawyer Brown and Clay Walker.

Sweet Home, Oregon, with its town of 10,000 residents, will feel the loss of the Oregon Jamboree for many years to come. This year's festival is August 1st - August 3rd.

There is still time to say goodbye; you can log on and buy tickets for the final Oregon Jamboree here.

