F-15 Fighter Jets to Make Veterans Day Appearances Across the Pacific Northwest

Look up in the skies, Oregonians, as you'll see an amazing sight today on Veterans Day 2026.

Hear That Roar? F-15 Fighter Jets Are Honoring Veterans Across Oregon

Several areas of Oregon will see F-15 Fighter Jets flying high overhead today in celebration of our Veterans.

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A Salute From the Sky: F-15s to Honor Veterans Across Oregon

“The 142nd Wing proudly honors Veterans Day with F-15 flybys across Oregon, recognizing the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans and their families," said Chief Master Sgt. Charles Trinchitella, 142nd Wing Command Chief.

"These flights reflect our gratitude for those who served before us and our ongoing commitment to defending the Pacific Northwest and upholding the freedoms they fought to secure.”

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READ MORE: Here's What's Closed On Veterans Day in the Tri-Cities

Flyovers will be conducted over the following locations between 10:50 a.m. and 12:50 p.m.

Hillsboro

Salem

Albany

Roseburg

Bend

Pendleton

The Dalles

Hollywood Neighborhood, Portland

As we celebrate today, it'll be quite the sight over the Dalles and Pendleton in our area near the Tri-Cities.

My Dad served in the Navy, so this day always brings a smile to my face, as I know they enjoyed serving, and it's where he learned the craft of fixing transmissions.