103 MPH Through Construction Zone Earns Driver a $2,000 Lesson in Oregon

An Oregon driver received a huge speeding ticket after ignoring multiple work zone signs on I-84.

Interstate 84 Driver Blows Through Construction Zone at 103 MPH

If you have ever driven through Gilliam County near Arlington, Oregon, you are likely aware that the deputies are present.

My wife's family farm is in the area, so I know to slow down as we go through the area.

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Gilliam County’s “Fat Ticket” Goes to Driver Clocked at 103 MPH

In a recent posting from the Gilliam County Sheriff's office, a driver ended up with one of the most expensive traffic tickets I've ever seen.

It's a reminder to slow down in work areas.

gilliam county sheriff via facebook gilliam county sheriff via facebook loading...

Here are the details on the traffic stop:

A driver who recently demonstrated Olympic-level commitment to ignoring approximately four miles of warning signs leading up to a clearly marked road construction zone on Interstate 84, despite:

Multiple “Road Work Ahead” signs

Several reduced speed limit signs

Clearly posted 50 MPH construction zone speeds

This driver managed to achieve 103 MPH through the construction zone before being stopped by one of the Gilliam County Deputies.

READ MORE: Washington State Ranks Top 10 Nationwide For Speeding Tickets

Unfortunately, the excitement did not end there:

❌103/50 $1,150.00

❌ No proof of insurance $265.00

❌ No vehicle registration $165.00

❌ Cited for careless driving $525.00

💸 Fines are doubled in construction zones

This is going to be a hefty expense for their bank account

The total cost of all the tickets exceeds $2000. If you thought that speeding through a work zone wouldn't cost you anything, you might want to rethink that plan.