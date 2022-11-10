Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure

Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train

Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town.



If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.

Imagine riding the rail through some gorgeous snow-covered hills at the foot of Mt. Hood outside of Hood River Oregon.

Mount Hood Railroad posted about the experience on their Christmas train:

The Mt. Hood Christmas Train captures the magic and the spirit of the Christmas season with its warmth and charm. Your family will love it!

You’ll feel the holiday magic in the air the moment you arrive! You’ll be greeted by our cheery & festive staff before the conductor calls “All aboard!

The music begins as we depart the station and you will instantly be wrapped in the Christmas Spirit!

We are excited to welcome everyone aboard to try this new experience and continue the holiday tradition of the Mt. Hood Christmas Train! Ho Ho Ho!

The Christmas Train is already in service and you can book your tickets today.

My wife and I have taken the Mt. Hood railroad train before and it's a lot of fun.

If you want to take a holiday adventure that the family will love. You'll want to check out the Christmas Train here.

