5 Reasons Why Kennewick's 395 Needs A Massive Roundabout

Alright, this won't be a popular opinion, but I have to get this off my chest. It occurred to me this morning that Kennewick's 395 needs to change.



Why Kennewick's 395 Needs a Major Roundabout Makeover

I drive in from the 27th and 395 area each day, and that stretch of highway is so confusing and aggravating.

You've got the 50 MPH stretch, which is ok, but when it drops to 35 MPH near Jack in the Box, you get tailgated until you get past Wake Up Call, where the speed kicks up to 45 MPH.

rik/canva/google street view rik/canva/google street view loading...

Get our free mobile app

Then, as you round the corner near Yelm. You've got traffic coming from four ways, and especially near the church, where that traffic doesn't have to stop, and you've got them merging and making a mad dash to get into the Pasco lane.

Unlocking the Benefits of a Massive Roundabout on Kennewick's 395

Driving that section of 395 can be stressful, and so I throw this option out, and I can't believe I'm saying it - We need a massive roundabout at the Yelm street light.

I know it's a shocker, but there has to be a better way to manage that intersection. I think the biggest issue you would have will be the big semi-trucks that travel on Highway 395, but I think you'll agree that section of the road is a pain in the butt.

rik/canva/google street view rik/canva/google street view loading...

I'm sure it's wishful thinking on my part, but they did put a massive roundabout near Queensgate, and it seems to be working - I think it's time the WSDOT starts looking at Yelm and 395 and see if they clean up that mess as well.

Let me know what you think in the comments below - agree or disagree?

10 Things That Make The Tri-Cities Cable Bridge Special in Washington State Here are 10 unusual facts about the Cable Bridge in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals