Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns

What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?

Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America.

Seattle Didn't Make The List Of Most Beautiful Cities In America

In a recent article from architecturaldigest.com, AD has hand selected what they believe to be the most beautiful towns in the nation.

As I looked down the list for anything Washington, I noticed that Idaho got a few mentions for McCall and Ketchum. Oregon got a mention for Manzanita but I was most surprised that Washington State only got one mention.

If you thought the list would have had Grey's Harbor or Bainbridge Island, you'd be surprised those gorgeous places didn't make the list.

Friday Harbor Washington did make the list

Why Friday Harbor Washington?

Here are a few reasons why it made the list of most beautiful towns in America:

Friday Harbor is one of the most beautiful places in Washington State. The San Juan Islands are a perfect combination of mountains, forests, and ocean, and Friday Harbor is right in the middle of it all.

The town is also full of friendly people and there are always things to do. In the summer, you can go kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, hiking, or just relax on the beach. Or you can take a ferry over to one of the other islands for a day trip.

And in the winter, you can go whale watching or snowshoeing. There's also a great music scene and a lot of good restaurants.

I'm still bummed that we only managed to grab one slot on the list but as we Washingtonians know, there are plenty of beautiful towns in Washington State that can remain our little secret.

You can read the complete list of 55 of the most beautiful towns here.

