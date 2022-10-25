One Washington County Rejects Seattle Seahawks As Favorite NFL Team!?

I'm confused. I'm totally shocked that one county in Washington State doesn't claim the Seattle Seahawks as their #1 team.



I totally get it. I grew up in Washington State and as a kid, you usually picked the Seattle Seahawks or the Denver Broncos as your team.

It's all about proximity and usually, most people born in a state, cheer on their hometown teams.

I grew up in Clarkston Washington so it wasn't unheard of to like the Broncos over the Seahawks but it was few and far between. Seattle Seahawks own Washington State.

So imagine my surprise when I discovered that Vivid Seats did a breakdown of the statistics according to ticket sales and there is one county in Washington where the Seahawks don't rule the roost. I was shocked by the statistics and I think you'll be surprised by them too.

You'd think it would be the next logical choice - The Denver Broncos but alas, you'd be wrong.

According to Vivid Seats, the Arizona Cardinals are the #1 choice in Pend Oreille Washington.

I've got no explanation why but Vivid Seats interactive map is fascinating.

If you were worried, the rest of Washington State overwhelmingly picked the Seattle Seahawks as their #1 NFL team.

I wish I had an answer for the one Arizona fan up in Pend Oreille but the county is only made up of 13,000 people so that might explain that one lone ticket purchase.

You can check out more stats on the interactive map here and GO HAWKS!