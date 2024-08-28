One Small Bump Could Stop Costco’s 2nd Tri-Cities Location

One Small Bump Could Keep Stop Costco’s 2nd Tri-Cities Location

I know the Tri-Cities is getting excited for a second location for Costco and one little bump might delay its opening in Richland.



When Will The New Costco Open In Tri-Cities Was

Costco was going to open a new location in Pasco on Broadmore Boulevard but pulled out of those negotiations without any explanation a while back.

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

The good news is that Costco has been trying to get a second location in the Tri-Cities to match their Kennewick location for years and it looks like a second location will soon become a reality.

In an article posted by the Tri-City Herald, there might be one small bump that could slow down the deal.

According to the article:

Costco does not yet own or control the site, which is behind the Target-anchored Vintner Square shopping complex. The property is owned by the state of Washington and managed by the Department of Natural Resources. The two sides have negotiated a lease for more than a year.

Costco's Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations Getty Images loading...

So negotiations are continuing but all parties involved are looking at a September 2024 resolution.

Costco doesn't comment on ongoing construction or future construction but the permits have been filed and are pending a final negotiation with the Department of Natural Resources, we might finally see a second Costco location in the Tri-Cities.

You can read more about the Costco's progress here.

The 10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try Here are 10 items at Costco you must try, trust me, you'll love these top-secret items. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals