One Small Bump Could Stop Costco’s 2nd Tri-Cities Location
I know the Tri-Cities is getting excited for a second location for Costco and one little bump might delay its opening in Richland.
Costco was going to open a new location in Pasco on Broadmore Boulevard but pulled out of those negotiations without any explanation a while back.
The good news is that Costco has been trying to get a second location in the Tri-Cities to match their Kennewick location for years and it looks like a second location will soon become a reality.
In an article posted by the Tri-City Herald, there might be one small bump that could slow down the deal.
According to the article:
Costco does not yet own or control the site, which is behind the Target-anchored Vintner Square shopping complex. The property is owned by the state of Washington and managed by the Department of Natural Resources. The two sides have negotiated a lease for more than a year.
So negotiations are continuing but all parties involved are looking at a September 2024 resolution.
Costco doesn't comment on ongoing construction or future construction but the permits have been filed and are pending a final negotiation with the Department of Natural Resources, we might finally see a second Costco location in the Tri-Cities.
You can read more about the Costco's progress here.
