Why the “One Ring” Phone Scam Can Cost You Big Bucks in WA State

If you are like me, I keep getting more and more scam calls from the 509 area code in Washington State. I'm even on the "Do NOT Call" list and I still get the calls.



Now a new "One Ring" call scam is going around and the Federal Communications Commission wants all Washingtonians to be aware of it.

The "One Ring" scam call happens when a caller calls you, lets it ring one, hangs up, and then you try and call them thinking you've missed a call.

If you call back, you risk being connected to a phone number outside the U.S. As a result, you may wind up being charged a fee for connecting, along with significant per-minute fees for as long as they can keep you on the phone.

These charges may show up on your bill as premium services, international calling, or toll-calling.

Variations of this scam rely on phony voice-mail messages urging you to call a number with an unfamiliar area code to "schedule a delivery" or to notify you about a "sick" relative.

So add the "One Ring" scam to another long list of phone scams going on in Washington State. The FCC does have some good advice to avoid these calls, here are their recommended guidelines to avoid these calls in the Evergreen State

Don't answer or return any calls from numbers you don't recognize.

Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.

If you do not make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line.

Always be cautious, even if a number appears authentic.

As always, watch out for scammers and do your best to block those numbers, I know my fingers are tired from blocking them all myself.