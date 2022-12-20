One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas

Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?

Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?



One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow On X-mas Day And It's NOT Snoqualmie

There is one place in Washington State that's almost guaranteed to see fresh new snow on Christmas Day and it ranks in the top 3 places in the nation for guaranteed snow.

it might surprise you that according to US Weather records averaging over a 30-year period that only 5 places in the nation pretty much have snowy Christmas Day every year and one place in Washington State is the place to be.

According to the records, Stampede Pass is the place to be for guaranteed new snowfall on Christmas Day.

In recent years Stampede Pass has become an outdoor enthusiast's backyard but one thing that sets it apart from other Washington State passes is that there is no paved road and during the winter is only accessible by snowmobile.

Trains make the trek easy and its #1 importance at one time was railroading. The only public access to the pass is from the east; access from the west is not open to the public, since this is a part of the Green River watershed according to Wikipedia.

I've enclosed a few videos showing the breathtaking beauty of Stampede Pass

If you love an adventure, Stampede Pass Washington might be worth checking out especially if you love winter and the snow.

According to 10best.com, here are 4 other places you'll most likely find snow on Christmas Day

Duluth, Minnesota - North Pole, Alaska - Crater Lake Oregon and Aspen Colorado

We have to give an extra shout-out to Winthrop Washington, it doesn't always get a white Christmas but 95% of the time it's got plenty of snow on the ground.

