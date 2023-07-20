One Bright Yellow Scorpion You Might Want To Avoid in Washington State

Are Scorpions Native To Washington State?

It might surprise you to learn that Canada has only one variety of scorpions that can survive in the cold and yes it's been spotted on occasion in Washington State.



canva canva loading...

How Many Scorpion Species Live In Washington State?

Only a few types of scorpions can live in Washington State. Most scorpions reside in much warmer environments but a brightly colored yellowish scorpion has been spotted in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

The Paruroctonus boreus, commonly referred to as the Northern Scorpion, is a species of scorpion found in the colder regions of North America.

canva canva loading...

One such scorpion was discovered in Starbuck Washington in June of 2022.

The Paruroctonus boreus is a small scorpion, measuring up to only 2 inches in length. The scorpion's color ranges from yellow to brown, and it has two short pincers and a stinging tail.

Despite its small size, the Northern Scorpion is known to be capable of delivering a nasty sting that can cause acute pain, but it is rarely fatal to humans.

The Northern Scorpion is known to be nocturnal and spends most of its time hiding under rocks, logs, or other debris. It feeds on insects, spiders, and other small arthropods that it can catch with its pincers or sting.

canva canva loading...

The female Northern Scorpion is noteworthy for its unique reproductive system. It gives birth to live young, and interestingly, it carries the young scorpions on its back for several days until they can take care of themselves.

The cool thing is that the Northern Scorpion glows a bright blue-green color under ultraviolet light.

The good news is the Northern Scorpion are fairly harmless and would like to avoid us as much as we'd like to avoid them. It's best to stay clear of them so as not to disrupt their habitat.

If you'd like to read more about the Northern Scorpion sighting, click here for more details.

\